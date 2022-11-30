A corporate evening to connect, converse , recognise talents across industries through AISL Lumiere' Awards and network beyond and creating value for all stake holders
A corporate evening to connect, converse , recognise talents across industries through AISL Lumiere' Awards and network beyond and creating value for all stake holders
Alternative investments sustainable lifestyles (AISL) - An event by BRAND TORQUE
BRAND CONNECT| PAID POST
Published: Nov 30, 2022 03:54:38 PM IST
Updated: Nov 30, 2022 07:39:18 PM IST
Left to Right( Top Row): Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group), Ayushi Ashar ( Director- Ashar Group),Dhananjay Sandu(Co- Founder & MD- Tridhaatu Realty),Sudeep Saha( CMD- Avant Group), Harish Shroff (Director-Nyati Group), and the brain behind AISL 2022( Alternative Investsments & Sustainable Lifestyles) Madhushree Dutta (Founder & CEO – Brand Torque LLPLeft to Right (Middle Row): Lightening ceremony graced by Promoters of Brand Torque , Grant Thornton Bharat, Directors of Ashar Group, Tridhaatu Realty ,Avant & Nyati Group, Vijay Kalantri-(Chairman of World Trade Centre) & Vikash Mittersain (Indian Business Group). Left to Right (Last Row): The show started with the CEO of Brand Torque (Madhushree Dutta) ,introducing all Presenting partners and associations and Brand Torque Journey in the last 4.5 years.The event began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, offering gratitude for the realization of a vision. For the dynamic Madhushree Dutta, CEO of Brand Torque and her associates, this event was a passion project, conceived over three years ago.
In her own words: “AISL 2022 brings together the whole ecosystem of investors, family businesses, real estate developers, & creators of alternate assets, to exchange ideas, understand new opportunities, and expand networks globally. We hope to bridge the demand and supply gap, between a distinct clientele, real estate and alternative assets.” The event kicked off with presentations by all primary partners: Title Partner – Ashar Group, the Platinum+ Partner – Tridhaatu Realty, Silver Partners – Avant and the Nyati Group, and the Luxury Mobility partner – Navneet Motors. Left to Right( Top Row): Lightening ceremony graced by Promoters of Brand Torque , Grant Thornton Bharat, Directors of Ashar Group, Tridhaatu Realty ,Avant & Nyati Group,Vijay Kalantri-(Chairman of World Trade Centre) & Vikash Mittersain (Indian Business Group) and Mr.Pratap Nair(Founder & CEO- Ingenero),Presentation by Vinod Muthukumar( Director – Tridhaatu Realty) Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group) being invited on stage for the panel discussions. Left to Right (Middle Row): The panellist were felicitated by Madhushree Dutta (Founder & CEO-Brand Torque LLP), Khushroo Panthaky (Chartered Accountant ,Mumbai), Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group),Pritam Chivukula (Co-Founder & Director- Tridhaatu Realty),Shahzad Madon(Head of Nippon India- Alternative Investments) Sudeep Saha(CMD- Avant Group),Vivek Iyer(Partner & National Leader-Financial Services Risk Advisory-Grant Thornton Bharat).The forum also had an engaging Game round between developers and consumers. The Last image shows participating developers like Mr.Ajay Ghanekar( Head of Marketing – Ashar Group),Vinod Muthukumar ( Director- Tridhaatu Realty),Sudeep Saha (CMD- Avant Group) and Harish Shroff ( Director – Nyati Group).
Left to Right (Last Row): Participating Brands ,the engaging Rapire game round between consumers & developers and lastly presentation by Amit Vichare(VP- Projects from Ashar Group) the Title Partner for the show.The event was also enriched by Associates from diverse backgrounds. Grant Thornton Bharat supported this initiative as Knowledge Partner, with Lifestyle, Art and Outreach Partners.
The Chief Guests for the evening were Mr. Vikas Kalantri, Chairman of the World Trade Centre and President of the All India President’s Association and Ibrahim Ameer, the Finance Minister of the Maldives.
All around the ballroom, a unique ambience was fostered with art showcases as an Alternate Asset for the investors.Brand Torque also launched the AISL Lumiere Awards 2022, applauding many stellar individuals across a spectrum of fields, from established business leaders to performing artists on OTT platforms to cinematic talent, to fine artist. There were also leaders in philanthropy and visionary venture capitalists. Each winner was first nominated by a jury consisting of industry experts like Pallavi Joshi Bakhru (Grant Thornton Bharat), Sandeep Bhargava (Global Business. Leader in Media & Entertainment Industry), Rupa Naik, Executive Director (World Trade Centre) and Vikas Mittersain-CMD (Indian Business Group & Nazara Technologies).Left to Right( Top Row): Goenka (Managing Director -RPG Enterprises. Category: THE NEXT - GEN BUSINESS), AISL LUMIERE’S during the Award Ceremony.Anant Pratap Nair (Founder& CEO- Ingenero, Category: ESTABLISHED BUSINESS LEADER),Ninad Karpe (Partner-100X.VC ,Category: Established Business- VISIONARY VENTURE CAPITALIST).Left to Right (Middle Row): Succhanda Chatterjee(Promoter of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Founder of Quest Films/ Quest Talkies Director of Situations Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Category:PROGRESSIVE CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURS), Abbas- Mustan(Duo – Directors. Category: PATHBREAKING CONTENT CREATORS),Sanjay Agarwal (CFO- Jyothy Labs.Category: GAME CHANGING PROFESSIONALS ).Left to Right (Last Row): Paramjeet Singh(IT Commissioner and Founder-Dharma Bharathi Mission. Category: SOCIAL IMPACT), Dr.Rajesh Parekh(Head of Neuro Psychiatry Dept - Jaslok Hospital. Category: FRONTLINE- WARRIORS MENTAL HEALTHCARE), Nanik Rupani(Chairman – Emeritus- Priyadarshi Academy, Category: PHILANTHROPHY). The evening kicked off with an opening address on why ‘Alternative’ and ‘Sustainable Lifestyles’ were buzzwords for the times and hence comprised the twin themes of the evening. Madhushree Dutta, the CEO of Brand Torque, then took the stage to share the premise of the evening, the efforts she had made to see her dream materialize post-Pandemic, and to thank all her Key Partners and Associates.The evening was curated to be varied and engaging and hence there were two themed panel discussions and a scintillating Game Round which saw audience members participating. The first panel was titled,” ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS IN A CONTEMPORARY WORLD!” featuring Khushroo Panthaky (Chartered Accountant) as Moderator, Mr. Ajay Ashar, CMD (Ashar Group), Mr. Pritam Chivukula, Co-founder & Director (Tridhaatu Realty), Mr. Sudeep Saha, CMD (Avant Group) , Mr.Shahzad Madon,Head of Nippon India( Alternative Investments),and Mr.Vivek Iyer,Partner & National Leader(Financial Services Risk Advisory- Grant Thornton Bharat).
Left to Right( Top Row): AISL LUMIERE’S during the Award Ceremony. Zubin Zainudin & Krupa Zubin(Directors - ZZ Architects. Category: BEST INNOVATION IN ARCHITECTURE ),Yasmin karachiwala(CEO of Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image. Category: EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH SOLUTIONS), Alyque Padamsee (Theatre and Advertising.Category: MEMORIAL AWARDS EXCELLENCE IN THEATRE & ADVERTISING), Bala Deshpande(Founder & Partner -Mega Delta Capital.Category:EXCELLENCE IN FUND MANAGEMENT)Left to Right (Middle Row): Talat Aziz(Artist.Category:GOLDEN LEGACY IN MUSIC). Siddhant Karnick(Artist. Category: EMERGING ACTOR).Neena Gupta(Artist. Category: VERSATILE ARTIST OF THE DECADE), Sharib Hashmi(Artist. Category: POPULAR OTT CHOICE - Male). Left to Right (Last Row): Anindita Bose (Artist. Category:POPULAR OTT CHOICE- Female), Tasneem Merchant(Founder and Creative Director-MYRIAD HUES. Category: POPULAR VOICE ON SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS), Valay Shende(Artist. Category: FINE ARTS). Post a short refreshment break, a Game Rounds ensued, with Rapid-fire & Fastest Fingers First Rounds, moderated by Madhushree Dutta (Brand Torque LLP) & Manoj Ajgaokar (Director – Cyber Practice, Grant Thornton Bharat). The idea was to lighten up the mood and create audience engagement. Team One had real estate developers, and Team two, members of the audience who represented ‘clientele.’ The real estate developer’s side featured Mr.Ajay Ghanekar- Head of Marketing (Ashar Group), Mr. Vinod Muthukumar -Director (Tridhaatu Realty), Mr.Sudeep Saha – CMD (Avant Group), Mr. Harish Shroff- Director (Nyati Group). We also had 4 significant representatives representing the consumer group. Panel two, that was sponsored by Nyati Group (Pune), covered an insightful topic, ‘ART LIFESTYLE & SUSTAINABILITY ’ with a fascinating amalgamation of panelists. Moderated by Lloyd Pinto (Grant Thornton Bharat), the significant panelists included Ms.Tejashree Joshi - Head of Environment and Sustainability (Godrej & Boyce), Mickey Narula (celebrated musician and healer) .This also had two other panelists. This panel was conducted post-event, as a webinar. The night was energized not only by the collective of over 200 businessmen and women, but also the path-breaking awardees of the AISL LUMIERE awards, 2022. There was much camaraderie and sense of community at the end of the event, which will prove to be a forerunner for future such events by Brand Torque, nationwide.
Left to Right( Top Row): Meet our Esteemed Panellist -Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group),Pritam Chivukula (Co-Founder & Director- Tridhaatu Realty),Shahzad Madon(Head of Nippon India- Alternative Investments) Sudeep Saha(CMD- Avant Group),Vivek Iyer(Partner & National Leader-Financial Services Risk Advisory-Grant Thornton Bharat). Ayushi Ashar(Director- Ashar Group) in the audience. Madhushree Dutta addressing the forum( Founder & CEO- Brand Torque LLP).Left to Right (Middle Row): Participating Brands Vinod Muthukumar( Director- Tridhaatu Realty), Sudeep Saha (CMD- Avant Group) and Harish Shroff (Director- Nyati Group) engaged and cheering the game rounds.Left to Right (Last Row): Winners have a candid chat with Madhushree Dutta( Founder& CEO – Brand Torque LLP) with winners:Nanik Rupani(Chairman – Emeritus- Priyadarshi Academy, Category: PHILANTHROPHY). Bala Deshpande(Founder & Partner -Mega Delta Capital.Category:EXCELLENCE IN FUND MANAGEMENT),Krupa Zubin(Directors - ZZ Architects. . Category: BEST INNOVATION IN ARCHITECTURE ), LEADER,Ninad Karpe (Partner-100X.VC ,Category: Established Business- VISIONARY VENTURE CAPITALIST),Pratap Nair (Founder& CEO- Ingenero, Category: ESTABLISHED BUSINESS LEADER). The walls looked rich with the display of Art and Sculptures displayed at the venue ,as Alternative Investments. To know more Visit-https://brandtorque.in/aisl/ Below please find the list of awards and awardees:
MEMORIAL AWARD – ALYQUE PADAMSEE (Theatre and Advertising Guru)
The Brand Torque team is driven by our passion for exclusivity as we believe that “Value means Exclusivity” and we look forward to making the experience far better next time. The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.
Get the latest stories, videos, and podcasts from Forbes India directly in your inbox every Saturday
Post Your Comment
Thank you for your comment, we value your opinion and the time you took to write to us!