A corporate evening to connect, converse , recognise talents across industries through AISL Lumiere' Awards and network beyond and creating value for all stake holders

Left to Right( Top Row): Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group), Ayushi Ashar ( Director- Ashar Group),Dhananjay Sandu(Co- Founder & MD- Tridhaatu Realty),Sudeep Saha( CMD- Avant Group), Harish Shroff (Director-Nyati Group), and the brain behind AISL 2022( Alternative Investsments & Sustainable Lifestyles) Madhushree Dutta (Founder & CEO – Brand Torque LLP

Left to Right (Middle Row): Lightening ceremony graced by Promoters of Brand Torque , Grant Thornton Bharat, Directors of Ashar Group, Tridhaatu Realty ,Avant & Nyati Group, Vijay Kalantri-(Chairman of World Trade Centre) & Vikash Mittersain (Indian Business Group).

Left to Right (Last Row): The show started with the CEO of Brand Torque (Madhushree Dutta) ,introducing all Presenting partners and associations and Brand Torque Journey in the last 4.5 years.

Left to Right( Top Row): Lightening ceremony graced by Promoters of Brand Torque , Grant Thornton Bharat, Directors of Ashar Group, Tridhaatu Realty ,Avant & Nyati Group,Vijay Kalantri-(Chairman of World Trade Centre) & Vikash Mittersain (Indian Business Group) and Mr.Pratap Nair(Founder & CEO- Ingenero),Presentation by Vinod Muthukumar( Director – Tridhaatu Realty) Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group) being invited on stage for the panel discussions.

Left to Right (Middle Row): The panellist were felicitated by Madhushree Dutta (Founder & CEO-Brand Torque LLP), Khushroo Panthaky (Chartered Accountant ,Mumbai), Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group),Pritam Chivukula (Co-Founder & Director- Tridhaatu Realty),Shahzad Madon(Head of Nippon India- Alternative Investments) Sudeep Saha(CMD- Avant Group),Vivek Iyer(Partner & National Leader-Financial Services Risk Advisory-Grant Thornton Bharat).The forum also had an engaging Game round between developers and consumers. The Last image shows participating developers like Mr.Ajay Ghanekar( Head of Marketing – Ashar Group),Vinod Muthukumar ( Director- Tridhaatu Realty),Sudeep Saha (CMD- Avant Group) and Harish Shroff ( Director – Nyati Group).

Left to Right (Last Row): Participating Brands ,the engaging Rapire game round between consumers & developers and lastly presentation by Amit Vichare(VP- Projects from Ashar Group) the Title Partner for the show.

Left to Right( Top Row): Goenka (Managing Director -RPG Enterprises. Category: THE NEXT - GEN BUSINESS), AISL LUMIERE’S during the Award Ceremony.Anant Pratap Nair (Founder& CEO- Ingenero, Category: ESTABLISHED BUSINESS LEADER),Ninad Karpe (Partner-100X.VC ,Category: Established Business- VISIONARY VENTURE CAPITALIST).

Left to Right (Middle Row): Succhanda Chatterjee(Promoter of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Founder of Quest Films/ Quest Talkies Director of Situations Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Category:PROGRESSIVE CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURS), Abbas- Mustan(Duo – Directors. Category: PATHBREAKING CONTENT CREATORS),Sanjay Agarwal (CFO- Jyothy Labs.Category: GAME CHANGING PROFESSIONALS ).

Left to Right (Last Row): Paramjeet Singh(IT Commissioner and Founder-Dharma Bharathi Mission. Category: SOCIAL IMPACT), Dr.Rajesh Parekh(Head of Neuro Psychiatry Dept - Jaslok Hospital. Category: FRONTLINE- WARRIORS MENTAL HEALTHCARE), Nanik Rupani(Chairman – Emeritus- Priyadarshi Academy, Category: PHILANTHROPHY).

Left to Right( Top Row): AISL LUMIERE’S during the Award Ceremony. Zubin Zainudin & Krupa Zubin(Directors - ZZ Architects. Category: BEST INNOVATION IN ARCHITECTURE ),Yasmin karachiwala(CEO of Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image. Category: EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH SOLUTIONS), Alyque Padamsee (Theatre and Advertising.Category: MEMORIAL AWARDS EXCELLENCE IN THEATRE & ADVERTISING), Bala Deshpande(Founder & Partner -Mega Delta Capital.Category:EXCELLENCE IN FUND MANAGEMENT)

Left to Right (Middle Row): Talat Aziz(Artist.Category:GOLDEN LEGACY IN MUSIC). Siddhant Karnick(Artist. Category: EMERGING ACTOR).Neena Gupta(Artist. Category: VERSATILE ARTIST OF THE DECADE), Sharib Hashmi(Artist. Category: POPULAR OTT CHOICE - Male).





Left to Right (Last Row): Anindita Bose (Artist. Category:POPULAR OTT CHOICE- Female), Tasneem Merchant(Founder and Creative Director-MYRIAD HUES. Category: POPULAR VOICE ON SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS), Valay Shende(Artist. Category: FINE ARTS).

Left to Right( Top Row): Meet our Esteemed Panellist -Ajay Ashar(CMD- Ashar Group),Pritam Chivukula (Co-Founder & Director- Tridhaatu Realty),Shahzad Madon(Head of Nippon India- Alternative Investments) Sudeep Saha(CMD- Avant Group),Vivek Iyer(Partner & National Leader-Financial Services Risk Advisory-Grant Thornton Bharat). Ayushi Ashar(Director- Ashar Group) in the audience. Madhushree Dutta addressing the forum( Founder & CEO- Brand Torque LLP).

Left to Right (Middle Row): Participating Brands Vinod Muthukumar( Director- Tridhaatu Realty), Sudeep Saha (CMD- Avant Group) and Harish Shroff (Director- Nyati Group) engaged and cheering the game rounds.

Left to Right (Last Row): Winners have a candid chat with Madhushree Dutta( Founder& CEO – Brand Torque LLP) with winners:Nanik Rupani(Chairman – Emeritus- Priyadarshi Academy, Category: PHILANTHROPHY). Bala Deshpande(Founder & Partner -Mega Delta Capital.Category:EXCELLENCE IN FUND MANAGEMENT),Krupa Zubin(Directors - ZZ Architects. . Category: BEST INNOVATION IN ARCHITECTURE ), LEADER,Ninad Karpe (Partner-100X.VC ,Category: Established Business- VISIONARY VENTURE CAPITALIST),Pratap Nair (Founder& CEO- Ingenero, Category: ESTABLISHED BUSINESS LEADER). The walls looked rich with the display of Art and Sculptures displayed at the venue ,as Alternative Investments.

MEMORIAL AWARD – ALYQUE PADAMSEE (Theatre and Advertising Guru) PHILANTHROPY – NANIK RUPANI (Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshni Academy) FINE ART – VALAY SHENDE (Artist) SOCIAL IMPACT – PARAMJIT SINGH (Founder, Dharma Bharti Mission) FRONTLINE WARRIOR FOR MENTAL HEALTH – DR. RAJESH PARIKH (Head of Neuropsychiatry at Jaslok Hospital) ANANT GOENKA – NEXT GEN BUSINESS (MD, CEAT, RPG GROUP) PATH-BREAKING CONTENT CREATORS – ABBAS MUSTAN (Film-makers) GOLDEN LEGACY IN MUSIC – TALAT AZIZ (Ghazal maestro, composer) ESTABLISHED BUSINESS LEADER – PRATAP NAIR (Chairman- Ingenero Group) POPULAR OTT CHOICE (MALE) – SHARIB HASHMI (Performing Artist) POPULAR OTT CHOICE (FEMALE) – ANANDITA BOSE (Performing Artist) EMERGING ACTOR – SIDDHANT KARNICK (Performing Artist) VERSATILE ARTIST OF THE DECADE – NEENA GUPTA (Performing Artist) BEST INNOVATIONS IN ARCHITECTURE – ZUBIN ZAINUDIN AND KRUPA ZUBIN (ZZ ARCHITECTS) EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH SOLUTIONS - YASMIN KARACHIWALA (FITNESS EXPERT) EXCELLENCE IN FUND MANAGEMENT – BALA C.DESHPANDE (FOUNDER & PARTNER -MEGADELTA CAPITAL) VISIONARY VENTURE CAPITALIST – NINAD KARPE (CO- FOUNDER & PARTNER, 100X.VC) PROGRESSIVE CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURS – SUCCHANDA CHATTERJEE (Producer, Quest Films, Promoter of Specialty Restaurants ,Director of Situation Advertising Pvt.Ltd) GAME CHANGING PROFESSIONAL – SANJAY AGGARWAL (CFO, JYOTHY LABS) SUSTAINABLE CREATIVE VENTURE – TASNEEM MERCHANT (FOUNDER, MYRIAD HUES)

