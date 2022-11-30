FTSE Russell of the London Stock Exchange announces indices for crypto

Image: Shutterstock

According to a press release on its website on November 29, the creator of the London Stock Exchange's benchmark FTSE100 stock index, FTSE Russell, has released a series of indices in cooperation with Digital Asset Research, the constituents of which are digital assets.Joining the list of crypto indices released by companies from other countries such as the U.S. and Germany, including the S&P Cryptocurrency Index Series, the Nasdaq Crypto Index, and the CMC Crypto 200 Index series by Soloactive, the FTSE Digital Asset Index is the first issued by a company based in the U.K.The series includes performance data in a fact sheet for each index for the first three quarters of this year, but the specific constituent coins of each index have not been made public. FTSE plans to roll out the crypto index in December this year and has announced that it will be covering 43 digital assets.While there were very few till 2021 when it comes to crypto, indices have been used to track some particular areas of the stock market throughout its history.A total of eight indices are part of this new series, including four indices that combine coins of more than one market cap size, as well as one each for micro-cap coins, small-cap coins, mid-cap coins, and large-cap coins. The new indices are based on the standard set of 21 criteria to determine which institutions can be trusted to provide accurate pricing data, according to FTSE Russell's website. Once decided by monitoring data from hundreds of exchanges, these institutions' price data will be used to determine which coin goes in which index and to determine the net performance of the index.Arne Staal, CEO at FTSE Russell, argued in a press release that the new FTSE Global Digital Asset Index Series would bring transparency to the crypto market. He said, "FTSE Russell has taken a measured approach to this frontier investment space and has built a rigorous and transparent framework, underpinned by robust governance and comprehensive data to meet investor needs, both where they are now and as they prepare for change in this market."