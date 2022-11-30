Porsche announces NFT collection

Image: Shutterstock

Porsche is the most recent automaker to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) art market. At Art Basel in Miami, Florida, the automaker debuts a collection of digital images featuring the 911. Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT, said in an official statement, "This project is an additional element of our digitalisation strategy. We’ve made our commitment for the long haul and our Web3 team has the autonomy to develop innovations in this dimension as well. Innovation management at Porsche also sees potential in the purchasing experience, the metaverse and the supply chain. Vehicle and sustainability issues are also being considered."Porsche's first Web3 project is a 7,500-piece NFT collection based on the classic Porsche 911. The NFTs will be available in January 2023, with each piece designed by Hamburg designer and 3D artist Patrick Vogel. Porsche NFT owners gain exclusive access to virtual and real-world experiences. Digital pioneers can directly participate in Porsche's Web3 journey and engage in dialogue with the brand.Porsche's Art Basel presentation also includes a massive sculpture by Chris Labrooy depicting a massive race car driver playing with a real 911 like it's a toy. The installation is intended to evoke childhood memories of playing with tiny cars. The scene will be on display at the Pérez Art Museum Miami from November 29 to December 3. In an official tweet, Porsche said,"Our journey begins with a timeless icon – the Porsche 911. The destination? Your call. There are over 150k design combinations to unlock when creating your 911 NFT. Join an exclusive community of pioneers and co-create the future of Porsche in Web3. → http://nft.porsche.com"Buyers can influence the design of their individual NFTs through a collaborative and immersive journey that lasts several months. To do so, they can select from three core themes of the Porsche brand and incorporate them into the artwork based on their personal preferences. Owners can then access their individual collector's items in the virtual world, which are all created by Unreal Engine 5.Ultimately, Porsche hopes that this new virtual brand presentation will broaden the appeal of its sports cars to include coveted digital artefacts. Lars Krämer, Porsche's manager of innovation and methods, told nft now that the team drew on 'Porsche heritage, typical Porsche elements, and modern lifestyle to put together an exciting set of possible layers in a token-gated and creative journey.'