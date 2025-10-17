PS Group: Transforming Kolkata’s urban landscape

PS Group, established in 1985 by founders Pradip Kumar Chopra and Surendra Kumar Dugar, has been a pioneering force in transforming Kolkata’s urban landscape. Over four decades, the company has completed more than 150 projects, catering to over 15,000 families and establishing itself as a leading real estate developer in Eastern India. The group has introduced innovative, globally benchmarked lifestyles and elevated living standards across residential, commercial and retail sectors. Their significant portfolio and commitment to transparency have earned them numerous accolades.

Chopra, the group chairman and co-founder of PS Group, has over three decades of experience and is recognised for his visionary leadership and ability to inspire and empower. A former governing board member of CREDAI, he has been instrumental in shaping the real estate development landscape in West Bengal. Beyond his role at PS Group, he is the founder of the educational institution iLEAD. He is also a former president of the Falta Chamber of Commerce.

PS Group has crafted projects that redefine opulent living. Among their most notable luxury developments are PS Anassa, PS Aurus and PS The Reserve. Anassa, with its name meaning ‘Queen’ in Greek, is a symbol of royalty, featuring a sky lounge at 418 feet and spacious, French-inspired master suites. The project’s success lies in its blend of lavish amenities. Similarly, PS Aurus, located near the EM Bypass, has garnered acclaim as an award-winning luxury project. The Reserve, situated in the affluent Ballygunge area, caters to the city’s elite with its palatial homes, landscaped party terraces and high-end recreational facilities.

PS Group has a robust ESG strategy focussed on Purpose, Policy and Practice. The company has a strong emphasis on sustainability, which is evidenced by its commitment to building only green developments in the future and having completed over 8.5 million sq ft of IGBC-accredited green projects. Their initiatives include a focus on water conservation through rainwater harvesting and advanced water treatment plants, as demonstrated by the Vyom project’s 250 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant that generates a surplus of treated water. The company also prioritises waste management, implementing circular economy principles and banning single-use plastics from its premises. It also has various CSR initiatives. A key example is the establishment of iLead in 2010, an educational venture aimed at imparting world-class training. The group also conducts regular health camps, tree plantation drives and youth education programmes.