Prestige Group: Revolutionising the luxury property market

Irfan Razack doesn’t just develop properties—he forges legacies. As chairman and managing director of Prestige Group, a vanguard in India’s real estate arena with a market capitalisation of ₹65,000 crore, Razack has elevated urban living into realms of unparalleled sophistication. Founded in 1986, Prestige pioneered integrated townships across South India, blending residential elegance, commercial hubs and hospitality icons in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and beyond. With a commanding presence in the Nifty Realty Index, the company delivers developments that command premiums above market averages, fusing innovation, sustainability and timeless design to redefine city skylines.

Born in 1953, Razack is the second-generation trailblazer of the family enterprise. His father, Razack Sattar, laid the groundwork in 1950 with a modest tailoring shop, instilling values of diligence and customer focus. Razack, armed with a bachelor’s in commerce from St Joseph’s College, Bangalore University, co-founded Prestige Estates Projects in 1986 alongside brothers Rezwan and Noaman, pivoting from textiles to real estate amid economic challenges. His journey—from apprenticing in the family fabric business to helming a ₹17,023 crore sales bookings powerhouse in FY25—exemplifies resilience. “Real estate is about trust and enduring value,” Razack shared in a 2025 interview, emphasising Prestige’s USP: Meticulous quality, timely delivery and holistic ecosystems that foster community and growth. This debt-light strategy has sustained expansion, with Q1 FY26 bookings soaring to ₹12,126 crore, targeting ₹25,000 crore for the year.

Prestige is revolutionising the luxury property market by curating experiences that transcend bricks and mortar. Flagship projects like Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai and Bellagio and White Meadows in Hyderabad and Bengaluru start at ₹20 crore. These enclaves sell aspirations of serene, elevated lifestyles, redefining luxury through eco-conscious architecture and bespoke amenities that promote well-being. “We build dreams that appreciate over time,” Razack noted. Properties in prime locales like Whitefield have seen significant appreciation in five years.

Prestige’s properties draw elite residents. Cricket legend Rahul Dravid owns a residence in a Bengaluru project, valuing its privacy and facilities, while Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai has invested in a Chennai luxury tower.

