How to mine better innovation from the AI gold rush

From the internet, smartphones to 3D printing, recent decades have ushered in general-purpose technology that increases efficiency and collapses the cost of routine tasks. The latest general-purpose technology – you guessed it, generative AI (GenAI) – has the potential to also extend the frontiers of creative search and innovation.

The rise of GenAI tools has not just accelerated innovation, it can democratise it. Our recent research examining the Mozilla Firefox add-on ecosystem found that new add-ons – think grammar checkers, photo editing tools, ad blockers – surged 34 percent following ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022. This boom wasn't confined to experienced developers. Novice creators, riding on GenAI’s capability to synthesise domain knowledge, ideate and generate code, piled into the market.

Our data shows that add-ons introduced by new developers maintained comparable quality ratings to those by experienced developers, suggesting GenAI helps bridge not just knowledge gaps but execution gaps as well.

Less rosy, however, is our finding that the new products weren’t necessarily more novel than existing ones. This begs the question of the kind of innovation GenAI enables. Our paper, which won this year's Best Paper Award by the Technology and Innovation Management Division of the Academy of Management, suggests that when humans rely heavily on these tools without strategic intent, they become efficient in producing sophisticated variations rather than genuine breakthroughs.

The Democratisation Paradox

Between June 2021 and May 2023, we tracked over 31,000 software add-ons in the Mozilla Firefox ecosystem, using ChatGPT's November 2022 launch as a natural experiment. For each add-on, we recorded its release date, update chronology, developer identity, primary category and user counts.

