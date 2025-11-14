GPT-5.1 and IndQA: How OpenAI is shaping the future of AI in India and beyond

OpenAI announced two major updates recently that underscore its twin priorities: Pushing the technical frontier of AI while making it culturally relevant for diverse global audiences. The company introduced GPT-5.1, its most advanced model yet, and IndQA, a benchmark designed to evaluate AI systems on Indian languages and cultural context.

GPT-5.1, brings two new interaction modes: Instant, designed for fast, conversational responses, and Thinking, which adapts reasoning for complex tasks such as coding, mathematics, and multi-step problem solving. The upgrade also improves instruction-following and tone customisation, allowing users to choose styles like Professional, Friendly, Candid, or even Quirky.

Paid users will get early access, with a broader rollout planned soon. OpenAI says GPT-5.1 significantly improves adaptive reasoning, outperforming previous versions on coding and math benchmarks, while making conversations feel more natural.

“AI is ushering in an entirely new era. It’s the most transformative technology we will experience in our lifetimes,” said Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI, at a recent press conference in Bengaluru. “We want OpenAI to be the best place for people to build. We have the best models in the world, and we also want to provide tools on top of those models to help people build truly remarkable applications.”

