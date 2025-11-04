Aws-openai-38-billion-deal-signals-shift-in-ai-cloud-infrastructure-strategy

OpenAI has signed a $38 billion, seven-year deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The agreement, announced earlier this week, marks a significant shift in OpenAI’s cloud strategy and reflects broader changes in how hyper-scalers—large-scale cloud service providers that operate massive data centres—are positioning themselves.

“We all need more compute, we need more GPUs for AI just because the demand is growing so much and that's why we are excited to partner with all these cloud vendors, including AWS, Microsoft, Nvidia and others,” said Srinivas Narayanan, vice president, engineering, OpenAI at a press briefing in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Until recently, Microsoft Azure was OpenAI’s exclusive cloud service provider. This arrangement changed last month when OpenAI restructured its commercial terms with Microsoft, removing the latter’s right of first refusal on cloud contracts. The AWS deal is the first major partnership to follow, and it underscores OpenAI’s pivot towards a multi-cloud strategy, prioritising flexibility, scale, and access to compute resources.

AWS will provide OpenAI with access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s latest GB200 and GB300 GPUs, deployed via Amazon EC2 UltraClusters. These clusters are designed to support both inference and training workloads, including those for ChatGPT and future frontier models. The infrastructure is expected to be fully deployed by the end of 2026, with provisions for expansion into 2027 and beyond. AWS’s ability to deliver this scale of compute—along with its custom silicon (Trainium and Inferentia), security architecture (Nitro System), and global data centre footprint—was a key factor in securing the deal.

Read More