Sobha Group: Creating sanctuaries that elevate lifestyles

PNC Menon, founder and chairman emeritus of Sobha Group, has redefined India’s real estate landscape with an uncompromising focus on quality and innovation. Launching Sobha in Bengaluru in 1995, named after his wife, Menon set out to deliver world-class construction standards. Today, Sobha Group is a powerhouse with a market capitalisation of ₹16,781 crore, as of September. Its premium projects in cities like Bengaluru, Gurugram and Dubai set global benchmarks, commanding top prices due to their superior build quality.

Menon introduced ‘backward integration’ to India’s real estate sector, creating self-sufficient ecosystems that oversee every aspect of construction—from raw materials to final execution. This meticulous approach ensures unmatched precision, as Menon emphasised in a 2025 address: “Passion at work is our driving force, delivering not just homes but promises kept.” This philosophy fuelled Sobha’s growth, with Q1FY26 real estate sales reaching ₹2,078.8 crore, an 11 percent year-on-year increase, crossing ₹2,000 crore for the first time. The surge was driven by strong launches like Sobha Aurum in Greater Noida and Marina One in Kochi, which sold 80 percent of units in the first quarter, contributing ₹8.34 billion.

The Nifty Realty Index, where Sobha is a key constituent, has shown robust performance in 2025, surging over 20 percent between May and June amid a real estate boom fuelled by policy support and urban demand. Despite a 29 percent pullback from its December 2024 peak to around 826 levels by February 2025, the index rallied 3.38 percent on Budget Day in February, closing at 952.50, with Sobha shares gaining 3.26 percent. This reflects broader sector resilience, with analysts projecting Sobha to launch 6 to 8 million sq ft in 9MFY26, potentially hitting ₹10,000 crore in annual sales.

Sobha’s luxury developments, like the 8-million-sq-ft Sobha Hartland II in Dubai and Sobha City in Gurugram, with residences starting at ₹8 crore, epitomise fine living. These projects, characterised by exceptional engineering, world-class amenities and sustainable practices, attract high-net-worth individuals and global citizens. Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s choice of a Sobha residence in Bengaluru highlights the brand’s appeal. Sobha properties deliver high capital appreciation and robust rental demand, making them a preferred investment.

