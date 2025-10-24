In numbers: Ownership, Composition, and Financial Control in Tata Group

Amid the boardroom battle, it's vital to look at the group's ownership structure

By Samreen Wani
Oct 24, 2025, 13:59 IST1 min
1/7
Sir Ratan Tata Board of Trustees- The Board is headed by Noel Tata who took up the Chairmanship after the passing away of his brother, the late Ratan Tata. Along with the two vice-chairmen Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan there are four trustees on board- Mehli Mistry, Jimmy Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir and Darius Khambata
Image by Forbes
2/7
Slowdown in grant disbursals- The combined grant disbursals by Tata Trusts has dipped by a significant 39% from over $173 million in FY20 to about $106 million in FY25. A little over a fourth of all the grant disbursals are in the education sector followed by rural upliftment and healthcare
Image by Forbes
3/7
Tata sons Board of Directors- N Chandrasekaran is the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. According to media reports, Vijay Singh resigned from his position as a Non-executive director of the Board in September
Image by Forbes
4/7
Tata Sons shareholding- 66% of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts led by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (27.98% shareholding) followed by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (23.56% shareholding). Meanwhile, the net worth of Tata Sons has tripled since 2018 to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore in 2025
Image by Forbes
5/7
Rise in revenue from unlisted firms- Even as listed firms within the Tata group bring in most of the revenue, the share of unlisted companies is growing in the revenue pie; from under 10% in FY20 to about 22% in FY25. Following the 2021 Air India acquisition, its contribution to total unlisted firm revenue has increased substantially
Image by Forbes
6/7
TCS inches up in sales- The IT giant, TCS accounts for a larger share of the group's net sales as the share of Tata Motors has dipped. As taxes paid by the group inches up, Tata Group's listed companies' CSR expenses in FY25 were the highest in a decade
7/7
Most non-independent directors- Of the 144 resignations/retirements of non-independent directors across various Tata Group companies between April 2015 and October 2025, 55 did not state a reason when resigning
Image by Forbes

Photogallery

7 photos
In numbers: Ownership, Composition, and Financial Control in Tata Group
BySamreen Wani
25 photos
The real(ty) deal
ByForbes India
7 photos
In photos: Behind the scenes of Zepto's 10-minute delivery
ByMadhu Kapparath,Naini Thaker
5 photos
Hot Wheels: Top 5 luxury cars for the Indian entrepreneur
ByAnirjit Hore
6 photos
In numbers: Why the H-1B visa hike will hit American companies more than Indian
BySamreen Wani
15 photos
A symphony on a plate
ByMexy Xavier
  • Home
    • /
  • Photogallery
    • /
  • News
    • /
  • In-numbers-a-closer-look-at-the-ownership-composition-and-locus-of-financial-control-within-the-tata-conglomerate
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News