In numbers: Ownership, Composition, and Financial Control in Tata Group
Amid the boardroom battle, it's vital to look at the group's ownership structure
By Samreen Wani
Oct 24, 2025, 13:59 IST1 min
1/7
Image by Forbes
2/7
Image by Forbes
3/7
Image by Forbes
4/7
Image by Forbes
5/7
Image by Forbes
6/7
7/7
Image by Forbes
Photogallery
25 photosThe real(ty) deal
15 photosA symphony on a plate
- Home /
- Photogallery /
- News /
- In-numbers-a-closer-look-at-the-ownership-composition-and-locus-of-financial-control-within-the-tata-conglomerate
Advertisement
Advertisement