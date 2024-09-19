In no rush to go back to the world of ultra-low interest rates: US Federal Reserve

The US rate-setting panel slashed the benchmark rate by 50 basis points, but signalled a slower pace of future rate cuts, underlining that it does not expect the era of cheap money to return
After holding the policy rate for 14 straight months, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) slashed the benchmark rate, which stood at a 23-year high in the range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, by 50 basis points, for the first time in four years, to manoeuvre a ‘soft-landing’ and save the world’s largest economy from crashing into a feared recession.