Updapt is changing the ESG game for enterprises

With not much more than some seed funding, Updapt has developed an ESG management product that's being used by several large corporations
Mithun Suvarna spent about 15 years at Thomson Reuters, where he was an ESG [environment, social, governance] policy specialist when he left to start Updapt to offer customers a smart way to get a grip on their ESG related data, with co-founders Sangath D Babu and Supreeth Rao. Today they also offer a decarbonisation-specific module.
(This story appears in the 23 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)