How StepChange is helping companies decarbonise and model climate risk

StepChange has customers ranging from financial services to FMCG, and boasts a suite of products covering carbon reduction, ESG compliance management, and supply chain-related carbon tracking2
In a matter of about three years, Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai have built their environmental, social, governance (ESG) solutions venture StepChange to where they can boast of customers such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra Group, Brigade Group, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.
(This story appears in the 06 September, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)