All you need to know about the exploding pagers in Lebanon

In the past two days, hundreds of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in Lebanon, killing many, and injuring thousands, allegedly orchestrated by the Israeli ministry, which has not made any comments so far
On September 17, around 3.30 pm, (12.30 pm GMT), Lebanon and parts of Syria heard the noise of another blast, multiple times in this instance. Hundreds of pagers associated with the armed group Hezbollah detonated, resulting in at least 12 deaths and approximately 2,750 injuries, according to Al Jazeera.