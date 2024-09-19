Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Top travel experiences in 2024 for adventure seekers

This year's bucket list adventures include a walking tour in Portugal and watching the sunrise over Angkor Wat in Cambodia

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 19, 2024 07:43:44 AM IST
Updated: Sep 19, 2024 02:40:54 PM IST

Porto City Centre, Porto, Portugal. Image credit: ShutterstockPorto City Centre, Porto, Portugal. Image credit: Shutterstock

Unforgettable experiences are the heart of exciting and enriching holidays. If you are looking to have a big adventure and get lost in the wonder of a foreign land, Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" Awards could offer some inspiration. These awards celebrate experiences that have received glowing reviews from the Tripadvisor community over the past year. Here are some of the world's top-rated experiences, guaranteed to spark your wanderlust for your next adventure.

1. The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Centre, Porto, Portugal

Experience the essence of Porto by taking a walking tour led by local guides. Discover the city's rich history and vibrant culture while enjoying a range of engaging activities along the journey.

Ubud, Indonesia. Image credit: ShutterstockUbud, Indonesia. Image credit: Shutterstock

2. All-Inclusive Ubud Private Tour, Ubud, Indonesia

From the stunning Tegalalang Rice Terrace and the breathtaking Tegenungan Waterfall to the enchanting Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, Indonesia's Ubud has a lot to explore. A private tour allows you to explore these highlights at your own pace, with the freedom to customize your itinerary to your preferences.

Amsterdam. Image credit: Shutterstock Amsterdam. Image credit: Shutterstock

3. All-Inclusive Amsterdam Canal Cruise by Captain Jack

A canal cruise in Amsterdam can be a fun way to explore interesting features of the city. You can enjoy breathtaking views of iconic landmarks such as the Rijksmuseum and the Anne Frank House.

Siem Reap, Cambodia. Image credit: ShutterstockSiem Reap, Cambodia. Image credit: Shutterstock

4. Small-Group Explore Angkor Wat Sunrise Tour with Guide from Siem Reap, Cambodia

An early morning tour to witness the sunrise over Angkor Wat could be an unforgettable experience. Visitors can also explore the majestic temple before the crowds arrive. Take in the rich history of the Angkor complex as you visit iconic sites like the jungle-clad Ta Prohm and the Terrace of the Elephants.

Cancun, Mexico. Image credit: ShutterstockCancun, Mexico. Image credit: Shutterstock

5. Chichen Itza, Cenote, and Valladolid: All-Inclusive Tour, Cancun, Mexico

Immerse yourself in Yucatan's vibrant cultural heritage with a full-day tour departing from Cancún or the Riviera Maya. Explore the ancient Maya ruins and a colonial city with local guides. You could also enjoy a swim in a breathtaking cenote.

