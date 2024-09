Top travel experiences in 2024 for adventure seekers

U

nforgettable experiences are the heart of exciting and enriching holidays. If you are looking to have a big adventure and get lost in the wonder of a foreign land, Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best " Things to Do " Awards could offer some inspiration. These awards celebrate experiences that have received glowing reviews from the Tripadvisor community over the past year. Here are some of the world's top-rated experiences, guaranteed to spark your wanderlust for your next adventure.Experience the essence of Porto by taking a walking tour led by local guides. Discover the city's rich history and vibrant culture while enjoying a range of engaging activities along the journey.From the stunning Tegalalang Rice Terrace and the breathtaking Tegenungan Waterfall to the enchanting Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, Indonesia's Ubud has a lot to explore. A private tour allows you to explore these highlights at your own pace, with the freedom to customize your itinerary to your preferences.A canal cruise in Amsterdam can be a fun way to explore interesting features of the city. You can enjoy breathtaking views of iconic landmarks such as the Rijksmuseum and the Anne Frank House.An early morning tour to witness the sunrise over Angkor Wat could be an unforgettable experience. Visitors can also explore the majestic temple before the crowds arrive. Take in the rich history of the Angkor complex as you visit iconic sites like the jungle-clad Ta Prohm and the Terrace of the Elephants.Immerse yourself in Yucatan's vibrant cultural heritage with a full-day tour departing from CancĂșn or the Riviera Maya. Explore the ancient Maya ruins and a colonial city with local guides. You could also enjoy a swim in a breathtaking cenote.