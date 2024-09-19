Medical database billionaire Terry Ragon wants to build a Manhattan Project for HIV

Ragon believes he can succeed where major governments have failed: By bringing together top doctors, scientists and engineers in a moon-shot bid to cure one of the world's wiliest viruses
It’s opening day at the Ragon Institute’s new building, a sparkling 30,000-square-meter glass-and-steel edifice on Main Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Governor Maura Healey, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and presidents past and present of MIT, Harvard and Mass General Brigham are sipping lemon spritzers and nibbling hors d’oeuvres. A choir of a dozen scientists and staffers starts singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Everyone is here to toast Phillip “Terry” Ragon, the billionaire founder of software company InterSystems, and his wife, Susan, also an executive at the firm. The Ragons have donated $400 million for research to harness the immune system to fight disease. Soon, instead of singing, these same scientists will be running experiments on gleaming white-and-silver lab benches in a bid to cure one of the world’s most elusive viruses: HIV.
