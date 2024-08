As Paris hopes to keep the rings on the Eiffel Tower and the hot air balloon tethered to the Olympic cauldron even after the Games are over, here are some other iconic tourist attractions which originally were supposed be be temporary, but stayed.





The Eiffel Tower, from expo to radio

The Hollywood sign

The Atomium

Millennium Wheel

The most famous Paris landmark, the Eiffel Tower, was unveiled in 1889 for the World Fair by engineer Gustave Eiffel.Reviled by some Parisians at the time, the 324-metre (1,063-foot) tower of latticed steel girders was originally built as a temporary attraction to showcase French construction prowess but became a working telecoms tower, used for radio and TV transmissions.The "Iron Lady" has since become the capital's symbol and is one of the world's top tourist attractions, with 6.3 million visitors in 2023.Currently around 30 television channels and as many radios are broadcast from the tower.The sign, a must-see for any film buff or tourist visiting Los Angeles, initially read "HOLLYWOODLAND," having been constructed in 1923 as an advertisement for an upscale real estate development for just 18 months.By the 1940s, the letters were looking a little ragged and locals asked the city to tear it down.The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce stepped in and offered to fix it up.But the last four letters had to go -- the sign was to represent the whole town, not just a fashionable property patch, and by 1949, the newly restored sign simply read "HOLLYWOOD."It was recognised as a monument in 1973.In 1978 shock rock musician Alice Cooper led a campaign to restore the sign to its former glory, donating $28,000. Eight others, including actor Gene Autry, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and singer Andy Williams, kicked in the same, each sponsoring a letter.The futuristic Atomium sculpture helped put Brussels on the map at the first major post-World War II world's fair "Expo 58".The structure was originally only planned as a temporary exhibit, but over the years has become a symbol of Belgium for foreign tourists and has evolved into the country's favourite monument according to popularity polls.Located towards the Heysel plateau to the north of the Belgian capital, the Atomium consists of nine large spheres linked by 20 tubes, representing a metal crystal magnified 165 billion times.Its creator, architect Andre Waterkeyn from the eastern Belgian city of Liege, designed the edifice to represent not only an atom but also Belgium's nine provinces.From the top it offers stunning panorama views and is often used by Belgians for their wedding photos. More than 840,000 people visited in 2023.The Millennium Wheel, at the time the world's largest ferris wheel, was built on the River Thames in London for the millennium celebrations, partly financed by British Airways.The 135-metre (500-foot) wheel, now generally called London Eye, towers over the Thames across from Big Ben and Westminster.The wheel, which was designed by London architects David Marks and Julia Barfield, was to be dismantled after five years and rebuilt on another site.It was so successful in attracting 3.3 million visitors from 2000 that it has become one of the capital's main tourist attractions.In 2005 British Airways sold its share to Tussauds.