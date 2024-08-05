Paris: A tale of two cities

The usual tourist hubbub during the summer is missing in the French capital as sports fans the world over descend on the city for the Olympic Games
There is no chatter, no discussions either. Even the AirPods and headphones have run out of juice. Exhaustion is apparent on the few faces onboard this Paris Line 9 Metro train to Mairie de Montreuil on a Thursday night around 9 pm. Even the rush hour trains and metros are empty. There is hardly any traffic on the roads, no one scurrying to catch a metro or a bus, no speeding cyclists brushing past pedestrians, no animated working lunches and cigarette breaks along the Seine, no usual swarm of tourists around the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and Notre Dame, and no snaking lines at the city’s swathe of luxury stores—barely any tell-tale signs of a gorgeous Parisian summer.