Train smart, don't burn out: Esha Singh

The rising star in shooting who's at her first Olympic Games, on getting basics right, self-discipline and the benefits of switching on and off with ease
She’s all of 19, but Esha Singh knows how to hold her nerve. At the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, Singh faced a number of hold-ups—caused by equipment and target malfunction—during the final of the 25m air pistol. It could have been her kryptonite, given how success in shooting calls for astounding levels of calmness. But Singh ended up winning the silver medal in the event. As she proceeds into her first-ever Olympic Games, Singh will expect to hold similar composure on a stage that’s dubbed the world’s most prestigious. In an interview with Forbes India, the teenager reveals how she gets into the zone, and why it’s important to know when to take a break. Edited excerpts: