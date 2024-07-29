How sports medicine experts fix India's top athletes

Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital has been the go-to for most of India's top sportspersons, many among them part of the current Olympic contingent
In early 2020, a young man stepped out of a cab in front of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Mumbai. A security guard immediately stopped him as he was carrying something resembling a spear. The man, smiling and calm, told the guard he wanted to meet Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala of the hospital. Concerned, the guard contacted his boss, who called his boss and the CEO Dr Santosh Shetty. Shetty prompted the guard to find out the man’s name. Neeraj Chopra, the guard relayed to Shetty. “‘Please take him to Dr Pardiwala,’ I asked the guard. Neeraj, after his elbow surgery and initial rehab at our department of sports medicine, had promised Dinshaw the javelin if he qualified for Tokyo Olympics. He had just done that in South Africa. So, he carried his javelin in a taxi straight from the Mumbai airport,” says Dr Shetty.