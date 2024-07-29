India has a love affair with whisky: Glenmorangie's Caspar MacRae

President and CEO of The Glenmorangie company talks to Forbes India about the single malt whisky's journey, its growing Indian market, challenges, and more
In Gaelic, the ancient language of Scotland, where 'Glenmorangie' was born, the word means ‘valley of tranquility’. What started almost two centuries ago by a farmer and his wife is today one of the best whiskies in the world. Moët Hennessy-owned Glenmorangie, which started distribution in India more than two decades ago, has the country as its third largest market, which is set to grow further in the coming decade.