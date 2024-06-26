Whisky is a very flexible drink: Shinji Fukuyo of Suntory Spirits

The executive officer and chief blender of the century-old, celebrated whisky brand talks about what sets apart the different brands and distilleries of the Japanese whisky maker, and how best to drink whisky
As we sit for a chat on an overcast afternoon in mid-June, in Mumbai, Shinji Fukuyo asks for a masala chai. The Japanese executive officer and chief blender of Suntory Spirits Limited, which celebrated its centenary year in 2023, says he likes aromatic flavours, and to try out “spicy foods and this kind of teas” when in India.