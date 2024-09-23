Top 10 whisky brands in India – Which is your favourite on the list?

Discover the top 10 whisky brands in India. From iconic names like McDowell's No. 1 to the rising stars, learn the reasons behind their success
|Rank & Whisky Brand
|Company
|Number of Cases Sold in 2023 (in millions)
|#1 McDowell’s No.1
|United Spirits
|31.4
|#2 Royal Stag
|Pernod Ricard India
|27.9
|#3 Officer’s Choice
|Allied Blenders and Distillers
|23.4
|#4 Imperial Blue
|Pernod Ricard India
|22.8
|#5 8PM
|Radico Khaitan
|12.2
|#6 Blenders Pride
|Pernod Ricard India
|9.6
|#7 Royal Challenge
|United Spirits
|8.6
|#8 Sterling Reserve
|Allied Blenders and Distillers
|5.1
|#9 Director’s Special
|United Spirits
|3.3
|#10 Signature
|ADS Spirits
|2.9