Lab-grown diamonds are shaping the industry: Ankur Jain, CEO of CVD Diamond Jewels

Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Future of Diamond Industry, Says CVD Diamond Jewels' Founder Ankur Jain

Science continues to revolutionize industries worldwide, and the diamond sector is no exception. Amidst traditional perceptions of diamonds being mined deep within the Earth, a remarkable transformation is underway. Lab-grown diamonds, once considered a novelty, are now redefining the jewelry landscape with their superior quality and sustainable appeal. Leading this transformative charge is Ankur Jain, the visionary founder of CVD Diamond Jewels. 

In stark contrast to their natural counterparts formed under immense pressure and heat hundreds of kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, lab-grown diamonds are meticulously cultivated through advanced technological processes. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) techniques simulate the natural conditions required for diamond formation but within controlled laboratory environments. The result? Diamonds that boast identical optical, physical, and chemical properties as mined diamonds, with the only distinction being their origin.

Addressing potential skepticism, Ankur Jain reassures consumers that lab-grown diamonds meet rigorous certification standards upheld by prominent bodies like the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the International Gemological Institute (IGI). This ensures that each diamond from CVD Diamond Jewels is not only a testament to innovation but also a mark of authenticity and quality.

Ankur Jain entered in this Business 12 years ago, CVD Diamond Jewels has garnered acclaim both domestically and internationally for its commitment to offering pristine lab-grown diamonds. Located in the heart of South Extension Part II in Delhi, the company has pioneered the distribution of lab-grown diamonds in North India. Their portfolio includes a diverse range of products such as custom-built rings, loose diamonds, wedding sets, eternity bands, earrings, and bracelets, catering to the discerning tastes of global clientele.

Ankur Jain attributes the rising popularity of lab-grown diamonds to their accessibility and affordability, noting a significant price difference—often 95-96% lower than natural diamonds. This affordability factor has resonated with consumers worldwide, especially amidst economic uncertainties where prudent investments are sought after.

Beyond business success, Ankur Jain advocates for a broader societal shift towards eco-friendly practices and ethical consumerism. He encourages today's youth to explore career opportunities within the diamond industry, particularly in sectors committed to sustainability and authenticity. Ankur Jain's vision extends beyond mere commerce; it embraces a collective responsibility to preserve our planet for future generations.

Looking ahead, Ankur Jain envisions a robust future for lab-grown diamonds, particularly in India where demand is anticipated to surpass supply in the coming years. He underscores the environmental benefits of lab-grown diamonds, highlighting their minimal impact on nature, land, and water—a crucial consideration in today's conscientious consumer landscape.

Having already made significant strides in international markets with a growing customer base, CVD Diamond Jewels is poised to expand its footprint further. Ankur Jain believes that the increasing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds overseas signals a global shift towards more sustainable and ethical purchasing decisions.

PM Modi's Gift: Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a 7.5-carat solitaire made with lab-grown diamonds, Manufactured in India, to the First Lady of the United States during an official visit, highlighting India's growing recognition of these ethical diamonds on the global stage.

Parliamentary Mention: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the potential of lab-grown diamonds in a parliamentary session, acknowledging their economic and environmental benefits as a sustainable alternative in the jewelry industry. She proposed providing tax rebates on diamond seeds and reducing import duties to further support this emerging industry.