Royal Stag and Blenders Pride form the bedrock of Pernod Ricard India's success: Kartik Mohindra

Pernod Ricard India launched new versions of Royal Stag and Blenders Pride on August 20. Its CMO talks about the new spirits, the company's innovation strategy, its vision for India and more
Pernod Ricard India has introduced new versions of two of its popular whiskies: Royal Stag Double Dark Peaty whiskey and Blenders Pride Four Elements Premium whiskey. The launch follows the successful debut of Longitude 77, its first Indian single malt in Dubai. These new releases are part of the company's strategy to reinforce its foothold in the rapidly growing premium whiskey market in India, responding to changing consumer preferences.