Bata's transformation for the aspiring modern Indian

In the 1920s, out of a population of around 350 million people, only about 10 million Indians wore footwear. The need of the hour was to make footwear accessible and affordable. In 1931, Bata started its first workshop on the west bank of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, and since then has kept up with the journey and aspirations of India's people
Prague, September 2018. The then President of India was about to reiterate an unmistakable perception, belief, and ‘reality’. “Bata is a brand with which all Indians have grown up and which all of us consider our own,” Ram Nath Kovind underlined during an official trip to the Czech Republic in 2018. “Bata shoes today walk in every village, every town, and every city in India,” Kovind reckoned, illustrating the omnipresent nature of the footwear brand, which had clocked staggering numbers in 2018.
