Bajaj Electricals: Sailing the winds of change

Bajaj Electricals has fanned its resilient innings by sticking to the core values of trust, focus, integrity and quality. It is now undergoing a refreshing reboot
Mumbai, July 22, 2024.Shekhar Bajaj was prompt, sharp and brutally honest. “I want to assure you that our company is driven by a robust and well-defined strategy and not by any single individual,” underlined the chairman of Bajaj Electricals during his terse business update call, which was triggered due to an abrupt resignation of managing director and CEO Anuj Poddar on July 17. The next day, the stock of the listed entity tanked up to 6 percent on the news. A few days later, the seasoned entrepreneur was addressing a business call with investors to soothe their nerves. “Change is an inevitable part of any dynamic organisation,” reckoned Bajaj, who joined the family business in 1980. “As long as our strategy is in place, these changes are managed seamlessly.”
(This story appears in the 23 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)