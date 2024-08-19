The CMO Survey: Marketers spend on new technologies as they battle usage and impact challenges

Marketing leaders predict more investments on technology and sustainability, but inflationary pressures are hitting marketing spending
Marketing leaders from for-profit U.S. companies report a rise in marketing technology adoption, while also signaling uncertainty on how to leverage the full potential of these technologies for performance gains.
The 32nd edition of The CMO Survey also found that only 10% of companies are already using large language models in marketing activities, despite generative AI already having a positive impact on companies in terms of lower overhead costs (7%), better customer satisfaction (6.1%) and sales productivity (5.1%).
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. This piece originally appeared on Duke Fuqua Insights]