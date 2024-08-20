Vulnerable Sydney faces hotter days, rising seas

The New South Wales state government warned Sydney could be 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer by 2050, and around double that by 2090, if warming is unchecked
The picturesque waterways and beaches of Sydney, Australia's "Harbour City", are "vulnerable" to substantial sea level rises unless a greater effort is made to reduce emissions, a government climate report warned on Tuesday.
The New South Wales state government warned Sydney could be 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer by 2050, and around double that by 2090, if warming is unchecked.