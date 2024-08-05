Typhoons forming closer to coast due to climate change: study

Published in the peer-reviewed Nature partner journal Climate and Atmospheric Science, the study "highlights significant changes in tropical cyclone behaviours in Southeast Asia"
Typhoons in Southeast Asia are forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate change, according to a joint scientific study released on Wednesday.
Coastal communities and cities like Hai Phong in Vietnam and the Thai capital Bangkok are "facing unprecedented threats from longer lasting and more intense storms", a statement about the study said.