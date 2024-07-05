Need a people-first approach for a sustainable era: Jagjeet Singh Sareen

The partner at Dalberg Advisors writes that national and state-level energy plans should collectively bring economic growth, jobs and livelihood opportunities. And financiers have to play a key role in enabling a just transition
The election heat may have subsided in India, but the scorching heat of climate change is just beginning to sear. Extreme weather events—such as droughts, floods and heatwaves—have become more commonplace, adversely impacting people’s health, productivity and income. These effects are disproportionally felt by vulnerable segments of the population, such as the urban poor and small-holder farmers. Additionally, as India makes strides in its decarbonisation efforts by doubling down on renewable energy, there are growing concerns regarding reliable access and affordability of energy, as well as larger questions of equitable access to economic opportunities, equity and justice. As the unequal impact of climate change becomes increasingly evident, it is crucial to reassess how we implement measures to effectively tackle these concerns.
(This story appears in the 28 June, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)