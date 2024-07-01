From advocacy to awareness: Women-led communities are finding their voice in the climate space

Even as governments sign accords, and startups find tech solutions to help with the impacts of the climate crisis, women-led communities are bringing their might and perspective to find solutions on the ground to deal with the climate crisis
Delhi-based environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari has been fighting for clean air since the early 2000s. But it was under the clear, blue skies of the pandemic that she decided it was time to make a shift—from advocacy to action mode. Getting together a network of other like-minded women who were concerned about the health of their children, she co-founded WarriorMoms to provide resources and support, and help people push the authorities into taking action.
(This story appears in the 28 June, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)