India needs to create jobs, and they have to be green

As the government works on job creation, an important focus will be to create new jobs that are climate- and sustainability-focused, and upskill the existing workforce to keep up with the country's ambitious green transition goals
One of the biggest economic challenges for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which was voted to power on June 4, is unemployment. And given India’s global commitments to a green transition over the next few years, these jobs will need to have a climate and sustainability lens.
In the 2014 elections, Modi had come to power on the promise of creating millions of jobs for the country’s youngsters. In the years that followed, while India has grown at a faster pace among major peers, the economy failed to generate enough jobs.
