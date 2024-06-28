Are hybrids better than EVs?

Hybrids are changing India's automotive industry for the better. Though expensive compared to EVs, they help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and cut oil imports
For a few years now, the global automotive world has been obsessed with electric vehicles (EVs).
Much of that, of course, was led by the phenomenal growth of Tesla over the past decade, pushed harder by its Chinese compatriots such as BYD, leaving legacy automakers such as Mercedes and Volkswagen to chase electric ambitions as the world looks towards moving away from fossil fuels. That’s also why, in the last few years, automakers have made a beeline to shift to an all-electric plan, with many envisaging the transition as early as 2030.
(This story appears in the 28 June, 2024 issue of Forbes India.)