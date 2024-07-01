Rohit Sharma: Intent, aggression and unfinished agenda

The skipper is only the second Indian cricket captain after MS Dhoni to win a T20 World Cup. His ploy to attack from the start, score briskly, and lead with purpose have played a key role in India winning its first ICC trophy in 13 years
After a humiliating 10-wicket drubbing against England in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma admitted that India’s approach would need to change if it had to win major titles. Batting first in that game in Australia, India scored a below-par 168 for six wickets. England chased the target with four overs to spare.