Top 5 attractions in the world to visit in 2024

Epic monuments, breathtaking views, and stunning natural wonders are just some of the reasons to explore this big, wide world. TripAdvisor's list of the world's top attractions reveals must-see landmarks in destinations ranging from New York City to the Cayman Islands. The Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title is given to those with a high number of excellent reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a period of 12 months. Here are the top five attractions to check out in 2024.