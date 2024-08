Top 5 attractions in the world to visit in 2024

E

1. Empire State Building, New York City

2. Eiffel Tower, Paris

3. Anne Frank House, Amsterdam

4. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

5. Cayman Crystal Caves, Cayman Islands

pic monuments, breathtaking views, and stunning natural wonders are just some of the reasons to explore this big, wide world. TripAdvisor's list of the world's top attractions reveals must-see landmarks in destinations ranging from New York City to the Cayman Islands. The Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title is given to those with a high number of excellent reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a period of 12 months. Here are the top five attractions to check out in 2024.New York City's iconic building, the Empire State Building, is at the top of the list. It houses seven restaurants and two observation decks from which visitors can take in stunning views of the Big Apple.No world's best attraction list would be complete without the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. This monument is rich with history and a feast for design aficionados. The tower has spectacular views of Paris, which visitors can experience from three platforms.The Anne Frank House offers a glimpse into how Jewish families in Amsterdam were impacted by the Nazi occupation during WWII. Visitors can take an audio tour while exploring Anne's rooms while she was in hiding.The Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona is an architectural wonder. Learn more about its stunning features and the artworks it houses inside through a guided tour. Visitors can also learn about its rich history and how it was crafted.The Cayman Islands may be ideal for enjoying lazy beach days, but there is much more to explore. An exciting nature tourist attraction is the Cayman Crystal Caves, where visitors can take in the breathtaking limestone formations and greenery. Guides explain how these fascinating caves came to be millions of years ago.