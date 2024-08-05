Top 5 attractions in the world to visit in 2024

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
TripAdvisor's list includes breathtaking natural beauty and architectural marvels

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 5, 2024 04:00:30 PM IST
Updated: Aug 5, 2024 04:02:47 PM IST

Empire State Building, New York City. Image credit: ShutterstockEmpire State Building, New York City. Image credit: Shutterstock

Epic monuments, breathtaking views, and stunning natural wonders are just some of the reasons to explore this big, wide world. TripAdvisor's list of the world's top attractions reveals must-see landmarks in destinations ranging from New York City to the Cayman Islands. The Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title is given to those with a high number of excellent reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a period of 12 months. Here are the top five attractions to check out in 2024.

1. Empire State Building, New York City

New York City's iconic building, the Empire State Building, is at the top of the list. It houses seven restaurants and two observation decks from which visitors can take in stunning views of the Big Apple.

Eiffel Tower, Paris. Image credit: Alexandr Spatari/Getty ImagesEiffel Tower, Paris. Image credit: Alexandr Spatari/Getty Images

2. Eiffel Tower, Paris

No world's best attraction list would be complete without the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. This monument is rich with history and a feast for design aficionados. The tower has spectacular views of Paris, which visitors can experience from three platforms.

Also read: From Tokyo to Sapa, here are the trending destinations in 2024

Anne Frank House, Amsterdam. Image credit: ShutterstockAnne Frank House, Amsterdam. Image credit: Shutterstock

3. Anne Frank House, Amsterdam

The Anne Frank House offers a glimpse into how Jewish families in Amsterdam were impacted by the Nazi occupation during WWII. Visitors can take an audio tour while exploring Anne's rooms while she was in hiding.

Also read: From Trunk Bay to Meads Bay, here are must-visit beaches in 2024

Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona. Image credit: ShutterstockBasilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona. Image credit: Shutterstock

4. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

The Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona is an architectural wonder. Learn more about its stunning features and the artworks it houses inside through a guided tour. Visitors can also learn about its rich history and how it was crafted.

Also read: Discover 2024's best international restaurants

Cayman Crystal Caves, Cayman Islands. Image credit: ShutterstockCayman Crystal Caves, Cayman Islands. Image credit: Shutterstock

5. Cayman Crystal Caves, Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands may be ideal for enjoying lazy beach days, but there is much more to explore. An exciting nature tourist attraction is the Cayman Crystal Caves, where visitors can take in the breathtaking limestone formations and greenery. Guides explain how these fascinating caves came to be millions of years ago.

