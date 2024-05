I

f the hot weather has you dreaming of lazy beach days, it might be time to plan your next seaside getaway. The World's 50 Best Beaches invites thousands of travel professionals to nominate their ultimate beach destinations annually. This year's list includes breathtaking coastal wonders, dramatic beach settings, and untouched shores that showcase unique stories of nature's artistry. Here are the top five beaches from the World’s 50 Best Beaches 2024 list.Trunk Bay is known for its soft sand and clear waters. It is set within the Virgin Islands National Park, where visitors can enjoy the lush greenery and wildlife in untouched nature. The beach is also home to a vibrant reef that beckons snorkelers to explore its underwater wonders.Cala Mariolu on Sardinia's eastern coast is a hidden spot accessible only by boat or hiking. Adventure seekers can trek the nearby cliffs for panoramic views of the beach's pristine beauty, as well as observe the shifting hues of the water.Meads Bay in Anguilla is a peaceful haven with white sand beaches and a tranquil ambience. Located to the west, the bay offers stunning sunset views, perfect for visitors to enjoy while having a meal or taking a leisurely stroll.Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines, is known for its stunning limestone cliffs. It's a peaceful escape from crowded tourist spots. Visitors can enjoy swimming and snorkelling in clear waters. Accessible only by boat, Entalula offers a serene retreat surrounded by natural beauty.Voutoumi Beach, situated on the enchanting island of Antipaxos in Greece, is accessible mainly by boat. It boasts deep blue waters and blends pebbles and white sand. Cypress trees by the shore add to the Mediterranean island ambience. The warm, shallow water is perfect for swimming.