W Power 2024
  4. From Tokyo to Sapa, here are the trending destinations in 2024

From Tokyo to Sapa, here are the trending destinations in 2024

Asia dominates as the go-to region for emerging travel destinations in 2024

By Forbes India
Published: May 8, 2024 04:33:42 PM IST
Updated: May 8, 2024 05:25:40 PM IST

Tokyo, Japan. Image credit: Getty Images

Travel becomes a captivating journey when exploring breathtaking natural wonders in a foreign land steeped in rich history and exquisite cuisines that tantalize the taste buds. These experiences reveal the soul of a destination. According to TripAdvisor, the top trending destinations to visit in 2024 include new and lesser-known spots that promise unforgettable experiences. This year, Asia dominates as the go-to region for emerging travel destinations, securing the top five spots on the list. If you are still in search of your next big travel adventure in 2024, consider exploring these destinations.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is a fusion of tradition and modernity. Dive deep into the world of its ancient temples. Experience a karaoke night in this vibrant city. Visitors can also check out the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace and the Edo-Tokyo Museum to learn more about Japanese history. There is also plenty to feast on, from udon noodles to wagashi.

Seoul, South Korea. Image credit: Getty Images

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul seamlessly blends ancient traditions with modern innovations. Modern skyscrapers stand tall in harmony with ancient Buddhist temples and grand palaces. The Namsan Tower, nestled among the surrounding mountains, offers stunning views of the city.

Also read: Discover 2024's best international restaurants

Halong Bay, Vietnam. Image credit: Getty Images

Halong Bay, Vietnam

Visitors can explore Halong Bay's limestone islands, majestic rock formations, and mystical caves. There are many ways to explore the beauty of this natural masterpiece. You can take a guided tour, cruise on a junk boat, or rent a kayak.

Also read: Sustainable travel weighs on the minds of vacationers

Palawan Island , Philippines. Image credit: Getty Images

Palawan Island , Philippines

Palawan is home to rare wildlife, charming fishing communities, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Visitors can check out endangered species at the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary or delve into the underwater world to explore the Japanese shipwrecks off Coron Island.

Also read: Discover 2024's top hotels in the world

Sapa in Vietnam. Image credit: Getty Images

Sapa, Vietnam

Discover the vibrant and quaint town of Sapa in Vietnam. This market town is an ideal spot for mountain hikes and rice paddy excursions. At its heart lies a striking Gothic stone church, reflecting the town's French missionary heritage.

