5 yrs on, we won't be able to imagine our lives without Amazon Prime: Jamil Ghani

Amazon launched its Prime programme in the United States with the idea to remove a key frustration of online shopping—shipping. Back in 2005, it was unreliable, slow and expensive. The team’s idea was simple: Deliver the million items sold in the country reliably at the customer’s doorstep in two days. At the time, it was groundbreaking. “Everybody thought we were crazy, and it was going to bankrupt the company,” says Jamil Ghani, head, Amazon Prime. But the bedrock of the Prime programme world over, even today, remains: Making the customers’ lives easier.