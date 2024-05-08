Back in black: In photos this week

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, performs onstage in a halo headpiece during a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024. Madonna ended her seven-month 'The Celebration Tour' with her biggest-ever show attended by some 1.6 million enthusiastic fans.
A caretaker takes his horse for a dip in the sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai on May 8, 2024. As temperatures soar across India, several states have announced early summer vacations for schools to ensure the well-being of students amid the scorching heatwave.