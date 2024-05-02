International Workers Day: In celebration of hands that endeavour

Contract labourers clean a beach on a hot day in Mumbai, India, on April 29, 2024. The hardy labourers collect around 250 metric tons of garbage from the beaches every day along Mumbai's 34 km-long coastline, so the walkers have a clean beach to walk on in the morning.
Hourly factory workers at Volkswagen's assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, react in joy as a majority vote results in favour of unionisation on April 19, 2024, thus approving a union with the United Auto Workers (UAW), in a significant victory for organised labour in the Southern United States.
French President Emmanuel Macron, officials and workers look at a diving performance during the inauguration of the Olympic Aquatics Centre (CAO), a multifunctional venue for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, on April 4, 2024. Paying tribute to the vast array of engineers, landscapers and workers, Macron lauded 'the great human chain that has made it possible.'