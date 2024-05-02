Mentors and Mavens All Stories
What Oorja's software mock-ups can do for EVs and beyond

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
82 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Vineet Dravid, Co-Founder and CEO of Oorja Energy, talks about his ambition of building a world-class deep tech company from Bengaluru, in the field of computer-aided engineering. Vineet gives us an update on the physics and machine learning based simulation and analytics product Oorja has developed. While the product is relevant to many industries, an immediate application is in the electric vehicles sector and the startup has already won customers including large OEMs in the US and Europe

