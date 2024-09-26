Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. What Zoho is doing in AI? Here's what you should know

What Zoho is doing in AI? Here's what you should know

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
197 Listen ins
 

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho, offers a quick update on the AI investments at India's biggest software products company. In an interview with Forbes India at the company's annual user conference on Sep. 25, Vembu spoke about small models Zoho has commercialized, efforts to ensure enterprise customers' security and privacy in putting such models to use across different functions and customers, and R&D aimed at ensuring reliability of the output from AI models. He also anticipates more energy efficient AI tech will emerge

shutterstock_2461090373_BG

The high cost of AI development and what that means for many countries

Sep 25, 2024
AI Infra SM

Understanding Indian startups' mission to build AI infrastructure for all

Sep 25, 2024
Rajesh Ganesan

Rajesh Ganesan at Zoho's ManageEngine on plan for small AI models for IT management

Sep 24, 2024
shutterstock_2269681981_with_logo

Agentic AI: Unpacking the hype cycle, challenges, and opportunities

Sep 24, 2024
USA-QUAD

Quad Summit: Cancer Moonshot and other science and tech initiatives announced

Sep 23, 2024
GettyImages-2171864883_BG

AR glasses: Will enterprise applications help advance the technology?

Sep 20, 2024
See More