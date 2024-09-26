What Zoho is doing in AI? Here's what you should know

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho, offers a quick update on the AI investments at India's biggest software products company. In an interview with Forbes India at the company's annual user conference on Sep. 25, Vembu spoke about small models Zoho has commercialized, efforts to ensure enterprise customers' security and privacy in putting such models to use across different functions and customers, and R&D aimed at ensuring reliability of the output from AI models. He also anticipates more energy efficient AI tech will emerge