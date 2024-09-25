Mentors and Mavens All Stories
The high cost of AI development and what that means for many countries

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
132 Listen ins
 

The AI hardware and software market will likely grow between 40 percent and 55 percent annually, potentially reaching $990 billion by 2027, the consultancy Bain & Company projects in its fifth annual global technology report, which was released earlier today. In this episode, David Crawford, a partner and chairman of the consultancy's global technology practice, discusses some of the top takeaways from the report â€” including whether AI is actually delivering value, and the implications of the high cost of development of advanced AI

