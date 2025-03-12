Brijraj Bhuptani on early US growth and lessons from focusing on outcomes first at Spry

In this episode, Brijraj Bhuptani, founder and CEO at Spry Therapeutics, talks about how he and his co-founder Riyaz Rehman found an opportunity in helping small and mid-sized physical therapy clinics in the US to become more efficient and innovative, with an AI-led revenue cycle management platform. Bhuptani also talks about pivots along the way; thinking about outcomes first that sharpened their go-to-market focus; and plans for going after bigger customers now, all while delivering the product development and engineering completely from India.