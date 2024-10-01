Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. What's driving the modest IT hiring pickup? Hint: not the IT companies

What's driving the modest IT hiring pickup? Hint: not the IT companies

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
102 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Kamal Karanth, co-founder and CEO of Xpheno, a staffing firm in Bengaluru, explains the modest increase in open IT positions in recent times. Consider that in FY22, the IT sector alone hired some 2,30,000 people, net, according to the industry lobby Nasscom. That fell to 60,000 in FY23 and FY24 was about the same. Not much has changed yet for the IT giants, but non-tech companies rooted in India's economy, as well as a new wave of global capability centres are hiring, Karanth says

Sarvam

Sarvam's story: Chasing the dream of AI that will benefit a billion Indians

Sep 30, 2024
shutterstock_1928527499_BG

Not jugaad, but a scientific approach to using AR and Gen AI in schools

Sep 27, 2024
Sridhar Vembu

What Zoho is doing in AI? Here's what you should know

Sep 26, 2024
shutterstock_2461090373_BG

The high cost of AI development and what that means for many countries

Sep 25, 2024
AI Infra SM

Understanding Indian startups' mission to build AI infrastructure for all

Sep 25, 2024
Rajesh Ganesan

Rajesh Ganesan at Zoho's ManageEngine on plan for small AI models for IT management

Sep 24, 2024
See More