There are moments in the lifecycle of global fashion when the narrative shifts - when the next chapter begins quietly, with intention rather than spectacle. It is observable not in trends but in sensibilities. Today excess has begun to feel dated; subtlety feels current and luxury is changing. It is quieter now, more intentional, more internal. It speaks less to the world outside and more to the world within. In a landscape where extravagance has long been mistaken for luxury, a new voice emerges, speaking instead in a language of contentment, craft and clarity. That voice is Cravings.

If traditional luxury has always been about possession, Cravings builds from a different vocabulary - one rooted in presence. Founded by Manikaran Khurana and Rose Kundu, the brand rejects excess and embraces emotional precision. Real luxury, they argue, is the kind that settles in and stays.

Luxury today is undergoing a fundamental shift. As affluence expands globally, meaning shrinks. The modern consumer is no longer impressed by what can be owned, but moved by what speaks to their inner voice and has soul. The shift is subtle but unmistakable: a move from performance to presence, from excess to emotion, from collecting objects to cultivating inner stillness. Cravings sits precisely at that turning point. It speaks to those who understand that real luxury is not volume – it’s depth. A belief that contentment is the truest form of luxury.

Cravings has become the conversation not for what it claims, but for what it refuses to state loudly. A name that, until recently, existed behind a locked website, behind drops that sold out as soon as they surfaced, behind a visual universe that seemed to belong to a world not yet revealed. Their first drop almost instantly disappeared without effort, without announcements, without campaigns. And now, the attention has finally caught up.

Made with Indian hands and guided by a global vision, the brand breathes a perspective that feels both familiar and entirely new. Modern minimalism with soul. Craft. Emotion. Purpose. A reminder that luxury is not about owning more, but about understanding the voice within you. The brand’s emblem, The Cœur Key, sits at the centre: passion, purpose, a badge of personal longing and satisfaction. A symbolic invitation into a world every individual can unlock – a world where the voice within is heard. A world to give into your Cravings.

Read More