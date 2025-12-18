There are moments in the lifecycle of global fashion when the narrative shifts - when the next chapter begins quietly, with intention rather than spectacle. It is observable not in trends but in sensibilities. Today excess has begun to feel dated; subtlety feels current and luxury is changing. It is quieter now, more intentional, more internal. It speaks less to the world outside and more to the world within. In a landscape where extravagance has long been mistaken for luxury, a new voice emerges, speaking instead in a language of contentment, craft and clarity. That voice is Cravings.
If traditional luxury has always been about possession, Cravings builds from a different vocabulary - one rooted in presence. Founded by Manikaran Khurana and Rose Kundu, the brand rejects excess and embraces emotional precision. Real luxury, they argue, is the kind that settles in and stays.
Luxury today is undergoing a fundamental shift. As affluence expands globally, meaning shrinks. The modern consumer is no longer impressed by what can be owned, but moved by what speaks to their inner voice and has soul. The shift is subtle but unmistakable: a move from performance to presence, from excess to emotion, from collecting objects to cultivating inner stillness. Cravings sits precisely at that turning point. It speaks to those who understand that real luxury is not volume – it’s depth. A belief that contentment is the truest form of luxury.
Cravings has become the conversation not for what it claims, but for what it refuses to state loudly. A name that, until recently, existed behind a locked website, behind drops that sold out as soon as they surfaced, behind a visual universe that seemed to belong to a world not yet revealed. Their first drop almost instantly disappeared without effort, without announcements, without campaigns. And now, the attention has finally caught up.
Made with Indian hands and guided by a global vision, the brand breathes a perspective that feels both familiar and entirely new. Modern minimalism with soul. Craft. Emotion. Purpose. A reminder that luxury is not about owning more, but about understanding the voice within you. The brand’s emblem, The Cœur Key, sits at the centre: passion, purpose, a badge of personal longing and satisfaction. A symbolic invitation into a world every individual can unlock – a world where the voice within is heard. A world to give into your Cravings.
And then there are the founders themselves whose lives have been shaped by exposure, global understanding, and a relentless pursuit. Two people with divergent strengths and shared instinct.
The founders, Manikaran Khurana and Rose Kundu, approach luxury not as an industry but as an experience.
They are not the typical entrepreneurs built on corporate pedigree or inherited entry points. Their allure exists in the tension between quiet confidence and global experience, between mystery and clarity, between the life they have lived and the world they are building. Even before Cravings, their lives were an unfolding story - constantly in motion. They travelled widely and observed keenly, understanding luxury not from distance but from proximity. Their vision was shaped not by textbooks or boardrooms alone, but by immersion: meeting thousands of people across industries, absorbing global tastes, exploring craftsmanship, retail ecosystems, and the emotional economy of luxury. It explains the clarity with which they understand what people are beginning to want from luxury now.
Manikaran’s understanding of aspiration evolved through time spent in Hong Kong working with private equity firms and later consulting across retail and strategy, working closely with leading domestic and international brands, he observed what most overlook: that the affluent are no longer impressed by noise. They seek meaning. Identity. Intent. He recognised the shift early that luxury was no longer about wealth, but about who you become within it. Cravings began as his answer to a generation looking for resonance instead of recognition.
Beyond boardrooms, his life reflects the same philosophy – disciplined, adventurous, global. Travel, culture, fitness, and creative curiosity inform not only his aesthetic sensibility but the emotional clarity behind the brand.
Where Manikaran brings strategic intelligence, Rose brings emotional architecture and a parallel fluency in storytelling and experiential design, with a professional experience across communications and marketing, bespoke luxury experience curations and high-end brand campaigns, giving her a deep understanding of how brands don’t just speak but feel and shaping her perspective on experiential value.
She believes luxury should resonate emotionally rather than impress visually; that its power lies in how it makes one feel, not in how much it costs. Her creative direction is rooted in minimalism and emotional clarity, shaping Cravings’ signature visual language and narrative-first approach to design. Each collection begins with a concept and unfolds through storytelling, sensory materials and craftsmanship that prioritizes quiet strength.
For Khurana and Kundu, Cravings is a perspective made tangible through collections that transcend segments, it’s a world within you waiting to be discovered. Collections are built like art pieces, not trends. Shapes feel organic, silhouettes structured; textures invite touch; colours stay hushed – earthy tones, soft taupes, muted neutrals. Wool and suede jackets. Silks and linens. Organic cottons. Tailoring that feels architectural yet effortless.
Under their vision, Cravings becomes not just a label, but a mindset and ultimately a cultural movement that champions individuality and inner contentment.
Cravings doesn’t chase luxury. It defines it. The brand speaks a new language of stillness, of confidence, of contentment. The kind of luxury that cannot be displayed, only experienced.
Together, the founders represent the modern Indian - well-travelled, culturally intelligent, globally aware, and unafraid to challenge legacy definitions. They are not simply building a brand; they are constructing a cultural shift. A new definition of luxury. A lifestyle philosophy. A movement that invites people toward depth instead of display. They are visionaries and not because of the profile lines or professional labels, but because they embody the world they are introducing. There is something magnetic about individuals who live the life they create. Something unspoken yet undeniable about people who have seen everything, shaped experiences for others, and now choose to build the future themselves. They lived a life in the world then returned home with a realization: India was ready for a language of luxury that belonged to it. A brand grounded in emotion and shaped by the lens of the world, built for a generation seeking connection more than consumption. What is the future of luxury you ask? For Rose and Manikaran the vision is clear. “We didn’t set out to create desire. Cravings was born to reflect something already present. The Voice Within, waiting to be heard.”
This is a brand conceived not from lack, but from clarity – having seen the world, understood its rhythms, and chosen what to carry forward. It is the natural next chapter in the evolution of taste: a movement that returns luxury to the realm of the personal. Cravings is not here to compete. It is here to redefine. It is not here to belong within a category. It is here to build a new one. The future of luxury is no longer loud. It is intentional. It is inward. It is made by hands, shaped by culture and carried forth by meaning.
Cravings exists to define unapologetically – the new language of luxury. One that has already begun and the world is ready to speak it.
