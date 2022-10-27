Invest or avoid: Should HNIs consider pre-IPO investments? Sreeram Reddy Vanga of Kofluence and Arvind Bansal of Avendus Wealth offer their takes

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Neha Bothra Forbes India Staff
After a lull of about six months, IPOs are back with a bang. This is a time when wealth managers actively market pre-IPO investments. Should you bite the bait or not- what's the best portfolio strategy? To throw light on this, Forbes India's Neha Bothra is joined by two veterans—Sreeram Reddy Vanga, co-founder of Kofluence, and Arvind Bansal, executive director and head of products and advisory at Avendus Wealth—who have decades of first hand experience of investing in IPO bound companies, and have a contrasting take on the subject

