  4. India vs Overseas: Which equity market can deliver better returns? Experts decode the finer nuances

By Neha Bothra Forbes India Staff
183 Listen ins
 

At a time when Indian equities are seen as richly valued, many analysts say the rise in global commodity prices can directly impact the profitability of around 25-30 percent of Nifty50 companies. In the current backdrop, should HNIs increase allocation to Indian or overseas markets for better returns? Forbes India's Neha Bothra is joined by Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC and Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers to decode the finer nuances of investing in India and international equity markets and to find out how returns compare in the long-run

