Active vs Passive: Which investment strategy can deliver better long-term returns? Experts weigh in

An ongoing debate in financial circles is the role of active and passive styles of investing in constructing investment portfolios. The goal of active fund managers is to beat the market while passive investment managers duplicate specific index returns but have a lower fee structure. So, which strategy can deliver better long-term returns? Experienced mutual fund expertsâ€”Pratik Oswal, head, passive business, Motilal Oswal AMC and Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, White Oak AMCâ€”who have a keen understanding of how these two strategies influence returns in different market cycles, discuss