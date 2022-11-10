Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Active vs Passive: Which investment strategy can deliver better long-term returns? Experts weigh in

By Neha Bothra Forbes India Staff
99 Listen ins
 

An ongoing debate in financial circles is the role of active and passive styles of investing in constructing investment portfolios. The goal of active fund managers is to beat the market while passive investment managers duplicate specific index returns but have a lower fee structure. So, which strategy can deliver better long-term returns? Experienced mutual fund expertsâ€”Pratik Oswal, head, passive business, Motilal Oswal AMC and Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, White Oak AMCâ€”who have a keen understanding of how these two strategies influence returns in different market cycles, discuss

